There Are Calls To Boycott ‘Black Panther’ Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman

The actor’s dating life is under scrutiny again.

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. Twitter has been on fire about the film for months but there has allegedly been some side-eyes about Jordan and his dating history.

Back in 2015, Jordan, who plays Erik Killmonger in the Marvel film, was rumored to be dating Kylie Jenner and said this, “They see white and Black. I don’t. Kendall’s a friend of mine, you know. I don’t know her, like, that well, but I know her enough. People’s perspective on that is what it is. I don’t f*cking know. I don’t live my life to make other people happy. It’s so weird, though, right?” He also added, “A lot of Black fans were feeling like, ‘Oh, my God, he should have been with a Black woman’ and that whole thing. I get it, but on the other hand it’s, like, relax. You know—it’s 2015. It’s okay! People can like one another, not necessarily from the same history or culture or whatever the fuck it is. It’s just the new world, you know what I mean?” Many people interpreted Jordan as saying he doesn’t see color, which was strange to some considering Black women were his core fan-base.

After tons of backlash, Jordan released a statement to Essence.com, which read in part, “My fans who are women mean the world to me. This is especially true of Black women, who as a group have supported my work long before the industry knew my name. I deeply regret and am ashamed that I said anything to disappoint or disparage them.” He also wrote, “Although some of what I said was taken out of context, I take full responsibility for the interview and I apologize for the hurt and confusion it has caused. This has been an important lesson for me. I humbly ask my fans to grow with me, as I learn more about myself and this industry.” That said, the side-eyes from many in the Black community never stopped.

Fast-forward to today, Michael B. Jordan allegedly has a girlfriend who people believe to be white — Ashlyn Castro. Here is a picture of them, but there is no confirmation they are together.

Her racial identity isn’t clear but, reportedly, some folks are calling for a boycott of the movie. See below:

Michael B. Jordan and Marvels Black Panther is trending because Michael is dating a White girl and a number of Black women and some men want to boycott the most anticipated movie of 2018 because he is dating outside of his race lol. pic.twitter.com/68zru8VASJ — BrandenLee (@BrandenLee1) January 2, 2018

Some people are cosigning the boycott:

Michael B. Jordan fucked up, he should've stepped out with his white woman AFTER Black Panther — bruce wayne (@cuntrocity) January 2, 2018

Trying to figure out how Michael B Jordan is starring in Black Panther but got a white girlfriend ?? #cancelled #done #careerover — Syd (@sydlaescritora) January 3, 2018

Michael B. Jordan think he slick tryna keep his exotical white IG hoe girlfriend a secret since Black Panther coming out. I see you b pic.twitter.com/e3HJ0BpWZa — St. Dyana (@rudeyhuxtable) January 2, 2018

I don't see how people not wanting to see Black Panther because Michael B Jordan's gf is white as stupid at all. Some people don't want to pay money to see a contradiction. — chinå (@Chinaa_town) January 3, 2018

Others believe the boycott is ridiculous:

Black women wanting to "boycott" Black Panther bc Michael B Jordan's gf isn't black yet were head over heels for Meghan Markle marrying a white prince The hypocrisy is outstanding — bearded black king. (@__Christan) January 2, 2018

There are apparently people genuinely talking about boycotting Black Panther because Michael B Jordan is dating a white woman? pic.twitter.com/qlrcs5gZq4 — ﾑ the tolkien whore (@SindarOath) January 2, 2018

Y’all were cheering for Meghan Markle and Serena but found out Michael B Jordan has a white girlfriend and wanna boycott Black Panther? pic.twitter.com/VvNGQQYPgC — hi welcome to chili’s (@TyrekMyles_) January 2, 2018

Wait. People want to boycott Black Panther because Michael B. Jordan has a white girlfriend? pic.twitter.com/CTccqGotnO — Midas Touch (@connichameleon) January 2, 2018

Who knows how legit this boycott is, but if there is any truth to it, remember that Black Panther is not just a Michael B. Jordan film — he doesn’t even play Black Panther, it’s Chadwick Boseman. Hopefully, people can let go of who the supporting actor is dating and enjoy one of the most anticipated Black films in years.

SOURCE: Entertainment Tonight, Essence

