TSA’s Top 10 Most Unusual Finds Of 2017 Are Not At All What You Think They’ll Be

0 reads Leave a comment
When Opposites Attract: 18 Weirdest Celebrity Couples
18 photos Launch gallery
When Opposites Attract: 18 Weirdest Celebrity Couples
1. Celebrity Odd Couples: Rihanna + Shia LaBeoufSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Celebrity Odd Couples: Blac Chyna + Rob KardashianSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Celebrity Odd Couples: Chelsea Handler + 50 CentSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Celebrity Odd Couples: Jennifer Lopez + Puff DaddySource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Celebrity Odd Couples: Halle Berry + Danny Wood Of New Kids On The BlockSource:Getty 5 of 18
6. Celebrity Odd Couples: Madonna + Dennis RodmanSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. Celebrity Odd Couples: Drew Barrymore + Tom GreenSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. Celebrity Odd Couples: Carmen Electra + Dave NavarroSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Celebrity Odd Couples: Whoopi Goldberg + Ted DansonSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Celebrity Odd Couples: Katy Perry + Russel BrandSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. Celebrity Odd Couples: Evan Rachel Wood + Marilyn MansonSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. Celebrity Odd Couples: Jessica Simpson + Billy CorganSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Celebrity Odd Couples: Lisa Marie Presley + Michael JacksonSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. Celebrity Odd Couples: Mariah Carey + Nick CannonSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. Celebrity Odd Couples: Tyra Banks + SealSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. Celebrity Odd Couples: Brooke Shields + Michael JacksonSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. Celebrity Odd Couples: Rosario Dawson + Danny BoyleSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. Celebrity Odd Couples: Oprah Winfrey + Roger EbertSource:Getty 18 of 18
comments – Add Yours