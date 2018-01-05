Be On The Lookout For These Viral Stars In 2018 — Whether You Like Them Or Not

Thanks to the Internet, your life can change in a matter of months. We’ve seen a lot of Internet sensations come and go, but we’ve also seen the success of stars like Cardi B and Desus & Mero parlay social media fame into mainstream success.

Let’s not forget, Bardi went from this:

To this having multiple songs on the Billboard charts and even collabing with stars like Bruno Mars!

Hit the flip to see which stars may have the Cardi glow up in 2018 — or nah.

