Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Be On The Lookout For These Viral Stars In 2018 — Whether You Like Them Or Not

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 49 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Maleni Cruz & Chicklet HF

Source: Instagram / Courtesy of Maleni Cruz, Chicklet HF

Thanks to the Internet, your life can change in a matter of months. We’ve seen a lot of Internet sensations come and go, but we’ve also seen the success of stars like Cardi B and Desus & Mero parlay social media fame into mainstream success.

Let’s not forget, Bardi went from this:

 

To this having multiple songs on the Billboard charts and even collabing with stars like Bruno Mars!

 

Hit the flip to see which stars may have the Cardi glow up in 2018 — or nah.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 NEW YEAR Cash By Taking…
 18 hours ago
01.04.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 21 hours ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 2 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 4 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos