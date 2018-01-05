9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Kendu Lands In The Hospital, Blames Stress On Divorce

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 47 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

According to reports, Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband Kendu Isaacs claims their ongoing divorce has caused “physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

Kendu claims he is “unemployable,” paying his rent has become “impossible,” and without Blige he would be “destitute.”

Kendu is requesting an increase to $65k a month, he currently gets $30k a month in spousal support.

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

6 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Continue reading Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige reminds us of the Queen that she is for W Magazine. Gracing the cover, with a photo of a crown being placed on her head, The photography was done by Carrie Mae Weems. Mary J. Blige was styled by Paul Cavaco. Her hair is by Kim Kimble for Kim Kimble Hair Care Systems. Her makeup was completed by D’Andre Michael for U.G.L.Y. Girl Cosmetics. Get into the beautiful editorial.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 NEW YEAR Cash By Taking…
 18 hours ago
01.04.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 21 hours ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 2 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 4 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos