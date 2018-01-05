Kendu Lands In The Hospital, Blames Stress On Divorce

According to reports, Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband Kendu Isaacs claims their ongoing divorce has caused “physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

Kendu claims he is “unemployable,” paying his rent has become “impossible,” and without Blige he would be “destitute.”

Kendu is requesting an increase to $65k a month, he currently gets $30k a month in spousal support.