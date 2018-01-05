Kendu Lands In The Hospital, Blames Stress On Divorce

0 reads Leave a comment
According to reports, Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband Kendu Isaacs claims their ongoing divorce has caused “physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”
Kendu claims he is “unemployable,” paying his rent has become “impossible,” and without Blige he would be “destitute.”
Kendu is requesting an increase to $65k a month, he currently gets $30k a month in spousal support.
Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue
6 photos Launch gallery
Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue
1. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE1 of 6
2. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE2 of 6
3. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE3 of 6
4. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE4 of 6
5. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE5 of 6
6. MARY J. BLIGE AND CARRIE MAE WEEMS FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE6 of 6
comments – Add Yours