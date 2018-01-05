Music
Home > Music

Laura Govan Denies Rumors Of Pregnancy & Affair With Vincent Herbert [VIDEO]

Laura told The Breakfast Club that Tamar Braxton's estranged husband is not her type.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 47 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
PrettyLittleThing By Kourtney Kardashian Launch - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Laura Govan is setting the record straight about rumors of her connection to Vincent Herbert.

Tamar Braxton lit Instagram on fire last month as she kissed 2017 goodbye by claiming that Vince was getting ready to have a baby with another woman. Laura became a target of suspicion when Tamar tagged her, questioning whether the alleged other woman was her friend. Somehow that mention caused people to wonder whether Laura herself was Vince’s alleged mistress.

This morning she called up The Breakfast Club to clear the air about the speculation. Although she was able to laugh off being trolled about the rumors by the DJs, she immediately stated, “It’s not true.

When DJ Envy specifically asked whether Vince got her pregnant, Laura denied it again. “Absolutely not,” she said. “I don’t even know Vince like that.”

The former VH1 reality star added, “I think he’s a great guy, but he’s so not my type.”

Laura wouldn’t go into the detail about what her type actually is, but she did mention that she’s currently in a relationship. The public shouldn’t expect to hear anything specific about him because Laura wants to keep her new situation private.

“I don’t want to post anything about him. Nobody knows about him. He’s very quiet. Smart. Sweet. He’s everything I’ve ever wanted in a man,” she told The Breakfast Club. “I want to keep it to myself.”

Laura metioned that she has “attempted to” speak to Tamar about the rumor, but she reiterated that she is most definitely not having a baby with Vince. “I don’t know what [Tamar] believes to be honest with you. I haven’t personally spoke to her,” said Laura.

“There’s no truth to it,” she repeated “There’s no merit to any of this. None of it’s true.”

But the gossip only began after Tamar tagged Laura to ask if she was friends with Laura’s alleged other woman. To that end, Laura claimed she had no clue who among her girls might have might something going on with Vince.

“I don’t know,” she said before correcting herself. “I have an idea, but I can’t talk about it.”

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain Silent On Her Marriage

Fix It Jesus! Tamar Says Vince Went To Jail On Christmas Because He Was Drunk And Jealous

Tamar Braxton Says Vince Herbert Is Having A Baby: “The Whore Decided To Let Me Know About It Tonight”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 NEW YEAR Cash By Taking…
 18 hours ago
01.04.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 21 hours ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 2 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 4 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos