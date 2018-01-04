Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Regular, Degular Lady Gets A Whole Jet To Herself Thanks To A Mix-Up At The Airport

Living vicariously through Beth.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

I got a whole plane to myself when I was accidentally booked on a flight just meant for moving crew. from mildlyinteresting

A woman who identified herself as Beth got superstar treatment when her flight from Rochester, N.Y. to Washington, D.C. got canceled on Tuesday, January 2. Beth was accidentally rebooked for a jet only meant for crew members.

“I got a whole plane to myself,” she wrote on Reddit, alongside a photo of her Kool-Aid smile, which all left us wondering “Why don’t things like this ever happen to us?”

Here’s how she told the story, according to Daily Mail:

“I realized something was wrong when I was the only one in the waiting area 45 minutes before take off. One of the airport agents came over while I was waiting and asked if that was the flight I was waiting for then said ‘I knew this would happen.’ When my flight was canceled about 8 hours earlier a confused agent gave me and half the passengers a seat for the plane in the pic before another agent realized everyone could go on an earlier flight. They made an announcement on the speaker but I’d already left to go back to my parent’s house nearby to wait for the next few hours. I was never contacted about the flight change.”

Only the plane’s two pilots and one flight attendant, who offered her food and beverages, were on the jet. What a way to start 2018.

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

Continue reading 11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 1 day ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 3 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos