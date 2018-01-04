Music
Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement, Claims Ex-Wife Denied Holiday Visits With Children

Williams alleged his estranged ex-wife kept him from his children over the holidays.

Posted 2 hours ago
“Grey’s Anatomy” actor Jesse Williams is making the case that he needs stricter enforcement when it comes to visiting his two children, Sadie, 4, and Maceo, 2.

Williams told a judge that his estranged ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee denied his opportunity to spend time with his children on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s.

According to a report obtained by TMZ, Williams says that Lee is not holding up her part of a previous agreement which grants him overnight access if a scheduled visit falls on the weekends.

He also says that Lee only answers about one out of three FaceTime calls to his children and when he does speak with them, their conversations are kept to a few minutes.

Williams wants a judge to enforce a regulated custody schedule and also wants two weekday visits in addition to the pervious overnight agreement.

SOURCE: TMZ

