Dis Tew Much: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce For Recent Hospitalization

Mary J. Blige's ex claims their breakup has been too much to handle.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Mary J. Blige‘s estranged husband Kendu Isaacs claims the stress of their divorce sent him to the hospital.

Breaking up is hard to do for Kendu.

As Mary and Kendu battle it out to settle their dispute over spousal support, The Blast has obtained new court documents Kendu’s camp. In the recent filings, he claims that the split has taken such an emotional and physical toll on him that he had to seek medical help.

The court documents state, “[Isaacs] has experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

While Mary is currently paying him $30,000 a month in spousal support, Kendu is angling for more money. In the recent filing he claims that he’s “unemployable,” so paying rent is simply “impossible” for him without Mary’s help. He’s now seeking an additional $35,000 from the No More Drama singer.

His current alleged financial troubles notwithstanding, back in April, Mary claims he somehow found the funds to spend $420K on his new girlfriend during their marriage.

She and Kendu are set to face off in court this March.

