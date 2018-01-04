Can Alicia Keys Keep Her Name Out Of Swizz Beatz’s Fraud Drama? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
In September, Swizz Beatz was the target of a lawsuit accusing him of some fraudulent activity in regards to luxury cars. But since Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are joined as one, Swizz isn’t the only one whose good name is being sullied by a lawsuit. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
