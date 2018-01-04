The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Tanya Of “Little Women: Atlanta” Discusses How To Eat Placenta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
It’s time for the return of “Little Women: Atlanta and Juicy and Tanya chatted with the morning show about all the things in store for viewers this season. Tanya talked about her season’s highlight: having a baby! Not only that, she explains, but she has to decide whether or not she’s going to eat her placenta.

Juicy and Tanya also talk about the current temperature of the friendships at the beginning of this season, and how they compare later on. Plus, everyone calls Juicy out for her messiness. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

