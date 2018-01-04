Isaiah Thomas Receives Standing Ovation; Drops 17 Pts In Cavs Debut

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Isaiah Thomas Receives Standing Ovation; Drops 17 Pts In Cavs Debut

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Sacramento Kings

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Watch Isaiah Thomas receive a standing ovation for his return to the Cavs.

After months of rehabbing his injured hip, Isaiah Thomas finally made his season debut Tuesday night for the Cleveland Cavaliers at home against the Portland Trailblazers. Coming off the bench and entering the game mid-way through the first quarter, Isaiah was welcomed to a standing ovation from the home crowd as he walked out onto the court.

“It was a special moment,” Thomas said of the reception. “I haven’t played in a game and you would think I was here for a few years and playing and battling in Finals with this team, but it was special for my family to be here, my wife and kids to see that, that’s genuine love right there and I appreciate them patiently waiting and giving me the love they did tonight.”

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 1 day ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 3 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos