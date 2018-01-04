Isaiah Thomas Receives Standing Ovation; Drops 17 Pts In Cavs Debut

Via | HotNewHipHop

After months of rehabbing his injured hip, Isaiah Thomas finally made his season debut Tuesday night for the Cleveland Cavaliers at home against the Portland Trailblazers. Coming off the bench and entering the game mid-way through the first quarter, Isaiah was welcomed to a standing ovation from the home crowd as he walked out onto the court.

“It was a special moment,” Thomas said of the reception. “I haven’t played in a game and you would think I was here for a few years and playing and battling in Finals with this team, but it was special for my family to be here, my wife and kids to see that, that’s genuine love right there and I appreciate them patiently waiting and giving me the love they did tonight.”

