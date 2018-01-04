Joe Budden & Diddy Are Ready To Get Money Together

Via | HipHopDX

Joe Budden had himself one hell of a 2017, and according to a video posted by Revolt, he’s about to have an even bigger 2018.

The former host of Complex’s Everyday Struggle took a few minutes during Diddy’s lavish NYE bash in Miami to discuss his many blessings in a brief interview. After about 23 seconds, Diddy interrupts him, getting right to business by asking, “Are you ready to get money with me?” Budden quickly responds by saying, “Are you ready to get money with me?”

“Are you ready for us to put this black excellence on a whole n’other platform?” Diddy continues. “I want you to ask the hard questions.”

