Man Reportedly Killed Stepson By Throwing Him Against A Wall And Then Forced Siblings To Sleep Next To The Body

Jack Junior Montgomery, 31, allegedly killed his stepson Brice Russell, 6, for waking up to get a cookie on Saturday, December 30. WFLA reports that the family was staying at the Masters Inn in Seffner, Florida when the child’s brothers claimed they saw Montgomery throw him around the room. He also forced the brothers to punch Brice or he would assault them as well.

Assistant State Attorney Matthew Smith told WFLA, “(Montgomery) picked him up and flung him as described by the other brothers, helicopter across the hotel room into what’s kind of a cabinet, where he hit head first. And ultimately caused his brain to bleed.” His brothers splashed water on Brice’s face but he never woke up. Jack then reportedly put Brice back in the bed and forced the siblings to sleep next to their brother’s dead body.

Brice’s mother, Donya Shnita Russell, was reportedly working a double shift at the time of the assault.

At 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Montgomery called 911 and he Hillsborough County Fire Rescue found the child in the bed. Brice was pronounced dead at 10:59 a.m. Montgomery was charged with first-degree murder. His bond is set at $870,000.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this senseless murder.

SOURCE: WISHTV.com, WFLA

