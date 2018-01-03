Secure The Bag: DJ Khaled Is Weight Watchers’ New Ambassador

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Secure The Bag: DJ Khaled Is Weight Watchers’ New Ambassador

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-MUSIC-CHARITY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

DJ Khaled can add ambassador to his resume. The Wild Thoughts producer is Weight Watchers’ new “WW Freestyle” social media ambassador, which means he will document his weight loss journey on his social media platforms. And it has been a lucrative deal for both parties. According to CNBC, Weight Watchers stock rose six percent since the announcement.

“By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it’s possible to integrate healthy habits into your life,” Weight Watchers President and CEO Mindy Grossman said in a release.

Oprah, who owns 9.87 percent stock in the company, was the first ambassador in the “WW Freestyle” program when it launched last month.

We’re already subscribed to all of DJ Khaled’s social media accounts, so we’ll be watching his journey with the rest of his fans.

RELATED STORIES:

DJ Khaled Had The Biggest Birthday Party Of The Decade

Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Tommaso Boddi and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Angela Weiss, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 hours ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 2 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos