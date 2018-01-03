Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

What Does DJ Khaled Really Do?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Voice - Season 12

Source: NBC / Getty

The art of hustling takes a rare form when it comes to DJ Khaled.

There’s no doubt that the producer had a stupendous year last year, and in his own words, Khaled’s stock definitely rose in 2017. Earlier this week, it was anounced that the cloth talk king added yet another job to his resume — Weight Watchers spokesperson.

 

Khaled has been hustling for many years now, but he never seems to forget his humble beginnings.

 

 

Whatever title you want to give King Khaled, just know that whatever job he’s doing at the time, “He The Best!”  Hit the flip for answers to the age old question, “What Does DJ Khaled Do?”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 hours ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 2 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos