Hoda Kotb officially replaces Matt Lauer as ‘Today’ Co-Anchor [Video]

Posted 4 hours ago
Congratulations!! Hoda Kotb has been named Today show co-anchor following Matt Lauer’s firing over sexual harassment allegations.

NBC made it official on Tuesday with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda making the announcement at the top of the show.

Not only will Hoda take on Matt’s role, but she’ll also remain co-hosting with Kathie Lee Gifford for the 4th hour of ‘Today.’

