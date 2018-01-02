Feature Story
Police Pull Erykah Badu Over And You Won’t Believe WHY? [Video]

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu recently had an awkward encounter with police, but not because she did anything wrong.

The singer took to Instagram with a video recorded while she was pulled over by police in Dallas, Texas.

According to Erykah, the only reason she got pulled over was so the officer could say hello.

“OK, it’s New Year’s Eve. I just got pulled over,” she said in the video.

“And why are you pulling me over?” she asked two cops, at which point one of the officers bends down with a giant smile.

“Because I wanted to say hi!” he said.

What? This looks like an abuse of power to us. Watch below.

WTF BABYLON !! HAPPY NEW YEAERZZZZ!

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Photos