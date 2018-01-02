9 O'Clock News
Drake Shouts Out Meek On Family Feud Remix

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Drake

Source: WENN / WENN

Drake Raps:

“I need my paper long, like a Milly verse / Too long, like a sentence from a Philly judge / Fuck is the point in all the beefing, when we really blood? / Nobody wins win the family feuds…

