Drake Shouts Out Meek On Family Feud Remix

Drake Raps:
“I need my paper long, like a Milly verse / Too long, like a sentence from a Philly judge / Fuck is the point in all the beefing, when we really blood? / Nobody wins win the family feuds…
Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World
1. The Art Of Trolling – Troll Your Own Fans.Source:ABC 1 of 28
2. Remember Dada Drake? We’re Glad This Troll Is Over.Source:Instagram 2 of 28
3. Nothing Was The Same.Source:Instagram 3 of 28
4. Remember When Drake Brought Lint Rollers To The Raptors Game, Got Roasted, & Then Made His Own Lint Rollers?Source:Instagram 4 of 28
5. Drake Spent His Summer 2015 Trolling Meek Mill & It Worked Out Perfectly.Source:GettyImages 5 of 28
6. Like “Nothing Was The Same,” Drake’s “Views From The 6” Cover Is Sufficiently Ridiculous.Source:Instagram 6 of 28
7. Take Care, Mamba.Source:Instagram 7 of 28
8. Such A Fashion Queen.Source:Instagram 8 of 28
9. A-OK.Source:Instagram 9 of 28
10. Turned Into A Savage.Source:Instagram 10 of 28
11. Live on TNT, I’m flexin ooooooh.Source:Instagram 11 of 28
12. Views From Drake’s Roof.Source:Instagram 12 of 28
13. What A Time….Source:Instagram 13 of 28
14. We Should’ve Known That Drake Was Going To Deliver Us The Heat In A Plastic Bag.Source:Instagram 14 of 28
15. Damn, Drake. Back At It Again With The Meek Mill Troll.Source:Instagram 15 of 28
16. @barackobama x The Boy = Ultimate Troll.Source:Instagram 16 of 28
17. @justinbieber x The Boy = Ultimate troll + 1.Source:Instagram 17 of 28
18. @mileycyrus x The Boy = Ultimate Troll + 2.Source:Instagram 18 of 28
19. @kanyedoingthings (only cause you don’t have IG) x The Boy = Ultimate Troll +3 .Source:Instagram 19 of 28
20. @oprah x The Boy = Ultimate Troll + 4.Source:Instagram 20 of 28
21. Anything For Selenassssss….Source:Instagram 21 of 28
22. This Album Title Alone Is One Big Fat Troll.Source:Instagram 22 of 28
23. 2015 With The Hairline.Source:Instagram 23 of 28
24. The Classic Paternity Test Troll.Source:Instagram 24 of 28
25. BREEZY! & Cheeto Face…Pure Comedy.Source:Instagram 25 of 28
26. If Yeezus Was A Jew.Source:Instagram 26 of 28
27. Jaden Tha God.Source:Instagram 27 of 28
28. Drake Trolling The Entire Indiana Pacers Team…Source:Instagram 28 of 28
