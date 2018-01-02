Twitter Reacts to Dave Chappelle’s Latest Netflix Special

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Twitter Reacts to Dave Chappelle’s Latest Netflix Special

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment
Dave Chappelle and John Mayer: Controlled Danger

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Dave Chappelle says goodbye to 2017 with two new stand-up specials.

Dave Chappelle has long been considered one of comedy’s greatest pure performers. A well-respected stand-up who was at the center of arguably the funniest show of the 2000’s, Chappelle’s Show, the D.C. native has also been one of the most fearless comedians in the world when it comes to taking on polarizing topics, especially when it comes to race or politics. Now, he’s closing out the year in style with two new Netflix specials for his fans to feast on.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 day ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 3 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos