Twitter Reacts to Dave Chappelle’s Latest Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle says goodbye to 2017 with two new stand-up specials.
Dave Chappelle has long been considered one of comedy’s greatest pure performers. A well-respected stand-up who was at the center of arguably the funniest show of the 2000’s, Chappelle’s Show, the D.C. native has also been one of the most fearless comedians in the world when it comes to taking on polarizing topics, especially when it comes to race or politics. Now, he’s closing out the year in style with two new Netflix specials for his fans to feast on.