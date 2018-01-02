Cleveland Browns Officially 0-16, How Does Hue Jackson Recover?

Cleveland Browns Officially 0-16, How Does Hue Jackson Recover?

Via | ESPN

Cleveland Browns make losing an art in forgettable 0-16 season

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns on Sunday became a part of NFL lore they’d sooner forget.

The Browns’ 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Heinz Field ended a winless season, making these Browns and the 2008 Detroit Lions the only two teams to go winless in a 16-game season.

On fourth-and-2 with 1:46 left, Browns receiver Corey Colemandropped a pass from DeShone Kizerat the Steelers’ 11-yard line to end any hopes Cleveland had of winning their first game.

Photos