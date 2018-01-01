Changes President Trump Is Making Just Because He Hates The American People [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Trump has been spending his presidency bringing pain and suffering to as many Americans as possible. A few months ago, he suspended the DACA program, which keeps families of immigrants together by preventing deportation for those who were brought here as children.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K’s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Snoop Dogg Hilariously Roasted Donald Trump Over Marshawn Lynch [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Affion Crockett Does Impression Of Donald Trump On His NFL Rant [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Talib Kweli On Why America’s Biggest Issue Is Not Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: