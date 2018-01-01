“5 On It” Player Causes Confusion After Saying Kim Kardashian Dated Jay-Z [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jess Hilarious was in the studio for this round of “5 On It,” and she was presented with the challenge of naming five Baltimore rappers. Then, another contestant causes mass confusion when she says Kim Kardashian dated Jay-Z, and a woman cleans up by naming Ice Cube movies with ease. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How This “5 On It” Player Stunned Headkrack Into Silence! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Did Rickey Smiley React When Given An Alabama “Got 5 On It” Question? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: TK Kravitz Gets Flustered Naming Lenny Kravitz Songs In “5 On It!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: