“5 On It” Player Causes Confusion After Saying Kim Kardashian Dated Jay-Z [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Jess Hilarious was in the studio for this round of “5 On It,” and she was presented with the challenge of naming five Baltimore rappers. Then, another contestant causes mass confusion when she says Kim Kardashian dated Jay-Z, and a woman cleans up by naming Ice Cube movies with ease. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

