Freeway Rick Ross On Why He Felt That Rick Ross Owed Him Money [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Freeway Rick Ross was hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” where he detailed his whole rise, and fall, and rise again. He talked about how he sold drugs to get out poverty, and then, once he was in prison on a life sentence, managed to learn to read and write, and successfully lifted himself out of the prison system by learning law.

He explains why the drug business is so seductive even after you meet your financial goals. He also talks about the rapper, Rick Ross, who he sued over his use of a name that he made popular. He remarks at the fact that he doesn’t have any kind of friendship with Rick Ross, even though the rapper certainly owes him a thank you. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

