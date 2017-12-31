The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley’s Impassioned Speech About Making The Decision To Win [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley was speaking to a group of students about how he made the decision to make a difference with his life. He tells the story of spending a summer at home with no job and no car, and staying on the porch all summer with his grandma, rather than getting involved in anything that would risk his future.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” he explains, because somebody is always hurting more than you. Meanwhile, our community is bet against by the powers that be- nobody wants us to win. So it comes down to us making the decision to break out of that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Malik Perform Epic Elton John Lip-Synch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Dedicates Song On Piano To Ed Lover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Encourages People To Embrace Family That Isn’t Blood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos