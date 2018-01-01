The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Freeway Rick Ross Details How Playing Tennis Taught Him To Hustle Out Of Poverty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Freeway Rick Ross came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He talked about his whole background and how he talks came  from the very bottom. He recalls the first time he noticed an “entrepreneurial spirit,” in himself, and making up his mind that he never wanted to be poor again- “it was embarrassing.” He talks about becoming really good at the sport of tennis, which he says saved him from gangbanging, but he managed to use the sport of tennis as an influence in the drug business. He explained that originally planned to use the money for a tennis career, and then began to use it to help his friends out.

“The better you do, the easier it gets, and the more money you start to make,” Rick Ross explains how his involvement escalated. He talks about quitting the drug business a year and a half before he got arrested. Serving a life sentence in prison, he thought about the skills he had used to sell drugs. He then used the same skills to read and write, and eventually to do law, which he says is why he’s here today. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos