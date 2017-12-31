Are You Here For New Music From Justin Timberlake?

With rumors flying that Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson may be reuniting for this years big halftime performance… It was only soon enough JT would be announcing new music.

TMZ has some news.

“Justin Timberlake has been teasing a new album for months, and we found some docs that might reveal what it’s gonna be called.

The singer just filed to trademark the phrase “Man of the Woods.” According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Justin’s aiming to use it for a bunch of things like CDs, DVDs, downloadable music, clothes, concert posters, programs … and live performances and tours.

He also applied to trademark “Fresh Leaves,” which docs say could go on hats, robes, shorts, jerseys, long-sleeved t-shirts, and more.

Educated guess? One’s the album title and the other’s the first single.”

