20 OF THE FUNNIEST HIP-HOP MOMENTS OF 2017

Via | XXL
2017 is almost outta here, and with it will go a year of inventive memes, ruthless roasts and, probably, the line between unintentional self-parody and expert trolling.
In a moment that could’ve easily been an episode of The Boondocks, Chris Brown and Soulja Boy agreed to set up apay-per-view boxing match at the top of the year. Even though the bout never happened, the weeks’ worth of hilarious mock training videos and enough pettiness to make 50 Cent blush was more than good enough.
A bit later, we got to see Kodak Black debut his short-lived rat tail, and then a video of Meek Mill slipping and falling on his ass in the snow. To Meek’s credit, he was totally cool with laughing at himself, which was honestly pretty refreshing, and probably served as some good PR considering his past of taking himself too serious. Post Malone ended up doing the same thing toward the end of the year.
