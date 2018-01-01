20 OF THE FUNNIEST HIP-HOP MOMENTS OF 2017

Via | XXL

2017 is almost outta here, and with it will go a year of inventive memes, ruthless roasts and, probably, the line between unintentional self-parody and expert trolling.

In a moment that could’ve easily been an episode of The Boondocks, Chris Brown and Soulja Boy agreed to set up apay-per-view boxing match at the top of the year. Even though the bout never happened, the weeks’ worth of hilarious mock training videos and enough pettiness to make 50 Cent blush was more than good enough.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: