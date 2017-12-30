James Fortune On Why “Stand By Your Truth” Is A Blessing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

James Fortune stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and gushed about how much he loves Rickey Smiley‘s book, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” He took a moment to talk about why reading the book has been blessing. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: James Fortune On How “I Forgive Me” Has Helped People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Decided To Write “Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hangs Out With “Stand By Your Truth” Readers In Birmingham! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: