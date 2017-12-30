The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley & Malik Perform Epic Elton John Lip-Synch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Rickey Smiley was full of joy and pride as the summer came to a close and it was time for his son, Malik, to head off to IMG Academy. Rickey celebrated the bittersweet milestone by having everyone gathered together by the lake.

Then, after cake for everybody and a speech from the proud dad, Malik joined Rickey Smiley for one of his all-time favorite activities; lip-synching to Elton John‘s “Tiny Dancer.” Check out this exclusive video on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos