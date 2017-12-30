Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

2017 Was A Lit Year For Millennials, But Some Folks Are Still Hating On The Cool Kids

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Young man working at home office

Source: Eva-Katalin / Getty

Grant it, people are always giving Millennials crap just for being born during such a pivotal time in history. But when it comes to 2017, Gen Y attacked it like it was a racist troll on Twitter.

According to Dallas Police Chief, Renee Hall, Millenials as a whole are a threat to the law enforcement profession itself. Hall says that Gen Y is partly to blame for shortage of police officers because “Millennials are unhireable and want to be the boss within 6 months.”

Statistics also show that millennials consume less weed and cocaine than baby boomers at their peaks — which probably means that most of us would rather face our problems than to drown them in drugs and alcohol.

Despite the accolades, some possibly bitter baby boomers and Gen X’ers took to Twitter to exaggerate Millennial behavior with the hashtag  #MillennialNewYearResolutions.

 

Some of the tweets are pretty funny but age old Millenial question of “Am I really like this or are they hating?” also comes to mind. Hit the flip for more shady Millenial New Year’s tweets — as told by Baby Boomers and Gen X’ers.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos