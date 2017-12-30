Bow Wow Says He Secretly Dated Kim Kardashian Pre-Reggie Bush

Bow Wow Says He Secretly Dated Kim Kardashian Pre-Reggie Bush

“We kicked it hard.”

Kim Kardashian‘s past flings are pretty well known – Ray J, Kris Humphries and Reggie Bush to name a few. But in a recent interview with Bow Wow, the 30-year-old reveals he too had a thing with Kim back in her Paris Hilton sidekick days.

Chatting with Hollywood Unlocked, Bow says he met Kim through Paris and explains that although she was really quiet and didn’t have much to say he wanted to get to know her. “Somehow we got each other’s information,” he explains. “We was cool, we remained friends. And this was right before Reggie Bush. The reason nobody knew is because of how I move.”

Photos