Cardi B Dropped This Beyonce Line After Offset Was Caught Cheating

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
It looks like the rumors are true. There’s trouble in paradise for everyone’s favorite hip-hop couple after video of Offset allegedly cheating was leaked online. Watch it, here.

While the video appeared to be old, Cardi made sure to drop a Beyonce line on Offset in case he ever thought about being unfaithful again. “You do that sh*t again, you gon’ lose your wife,” she revealed she told the Migos member.

In case you missed it, Cardi and Offset humped the rumors away on Instagram Live when the couple appeared to be having sex on the social network. Cardi denied actually having intercourse on live, but the footage seems to tell another tale.

Hopefully Cardi Set makes it to the wedding. We’re waiting on that BET special.

