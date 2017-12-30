Music
Year In Review: The Biggest Entertainment Moments Of 2017

Here are the biggest entertainment moments in 2017 that kept us clicking, clapping, retweeting and sipping tea.

Kevin Hart Caught Cheating

Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Inside

Kevin Hart shocked the world when he uploaded a video to Instagram apologizing to his family and fans. While Kevin didn’t initially reveal what he was apologizing for, prior cheating rumors added fuel to theories the superstar comedian cheated on his wife. We’d soon find out, the rumors were true and Kevin was caught in what he described as an “extortion plot” to squeeze him out of money.

MUST READ: Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

Still, it didn’t stop #BlackTwitter from dragging the bite-size funny man for his affair and being dumb enough to get caught.

Usher’s Herpes Scandal

2016 BET Experience

2017 tried to take Usher down with it when the Confessions singer was exposed for allegedly infecting several women and a man with herpes. Yikes. Talk about setting the Internet on fire. 

MUST READ: Woman Who Claims Usher Exposed Her To Herpes Doesn’t Actually Have Herpes

Usher reportedly paid a woman $1.1 million dollars in a settlement after the woman claimed he exposed and infected her the STD. As if the initial reports weren’t damaging enough, Quantasia Sharpton, another victim who tested negative for herpes, held a press conference to discuss details about an alleged rendezvous they had after his concert.

Rob Kardashian Leaks Blac Chyna’s Nudes

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s made-for-reality-TV romance came to a messy and screeching halt in 2017. And that says a lot.

MUST READ: Rob Kardashian Puts Blac Chyna On Blast For Cheating, Chyna Responds

Rob jumped off the deep end when he leaked nude photos of Blac Chyna and screenshots of their text message conversations on Instagram. Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him and using drugs. He also revealed Blac Chyna underwent plastic surgery after giving birth to their baby Dream, which he happily paid for.

Damn #RobKardashian really went there *drops mic* 🎤

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Moral of the story: don’t be Rob Kardashian in 2018.

