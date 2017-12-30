Ne-Yo On How His “Step Up” Series Is Better Than The Movies [EXCLUSIVE NTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ne-Yo was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! He talks about his new show on Youtube Red, “Step Up, The Series.” He explains that, although he considers the last few “Step Up” movies to be a bit lackluster, the TV show adaptation of it that he is working on will be an enhancement on the original.

Plus, Ne-Yo plays a game of “Think Fast” with Headkrack, revealed what he last googled, what J.Lo smells like, the song he never wants to hear again, and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

