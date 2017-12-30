The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ne-Yo On How His “Step Up” Series Is Better Than The Movies [EXCLUSIVE NTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ne-Yo was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! He talks about his new show on Youtube Red, “Step Up, The Series.” He explains that, although he considers the last few “Step Up” movies to be a bit lackluster, the TV show adaptation of it that he is working on will be an enhancement on the original.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Ne-Yo plays a game of “Think Fast” with Headkrack, revealed what he last googled, what J.Lo smells like, the song he never wants to hear again, and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ne-Yo, Da Brat & Rickey Smiley’s Wonky, Funky Jam Session [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Monyetta Shaw Explains Why Her Kids Didn’t Attend Ne-Yo’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ne-Yo Shares Thoughts On Allegations Against R. Kelly [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Christmas

22 photos Launch gallery

How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Christmas

Continue reading Ne-Yo On How His “Step Up” Series Is Better Than The Movies [EXCLUSIVE NTERVIEW]

How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Christmas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos