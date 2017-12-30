Trump Reportedly Fired All Members Of HIV/AIDS Council

Photo by

News
Home > News

Trump Reportedly Fired All Members Of HIV/AIDS Council

The council was created in 1995.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Trump sure has his priorities together. He is hellbent on building a racist wall, but reportedly fired all 16 members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, also known as PACHA, on Wednesday. HIV/AIDS disproportionately affects the Black community and there are some cities in the nation where the HIV/AIDS rate is as high as a third world country.

Kay Hayes, the council’s executive director, told the Huffington Post, “Current members of Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) received a letter informing them that the Administration was terminating their appointments on Dec. 27, 2017. They were also thanked for their leadership, dedication and commitment to the effort. Changing the makeup of federal advisory committee members is a common occurrence during Administration changes.” Six members of the council resigned in June, saying, “Trump doesn’t care about HIV. ”

The council, which was created in 1995, was fired with no explanation, which is especially offensive considering Trump signed an executive order in September to renew PACHA. Sadly, ending PACHA might be only the beginning. The White House reportedly proposed $800 million cut to HIV/AIDS efforts.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Mamie Johnson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

22 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos