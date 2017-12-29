Feature Story
Trending
Home > Feature Story

Remy Ma and Papoose Are Expecting!

After fertility issues the couple are excited to announce they are expecting a baby!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
34 reads
Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Time to start planning the shower!  One of our favorite couples just announced they are expecting!   Major congrats are in order for Remy Ma and Papoose who announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child!

RELATED STORY: Columbus Singer Trent Crews Casted on Love and Hip Hop New York

The couple of been very transparent on reality show Love and Hip Hop New York about their struggles to conceive and even talked about using IVF.  No word on if IVF was needed but who cares as long as they have a happy healthy baby!  Remy Ma and Papoose have been married since 2008 and this will be the couples first child together.  Congrats to The Mackies #BlackLove!

Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

6 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

Continue reading Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos