Folks Sound Off On Pregnant Women’s Increased Marijuana Usage

A new study causes a Twitter debate.

Posted 4 hours ago
It seems like there’s a good amount of pregnant women in California with their hands on some tree.

The Journal of the American Medical Association recently did a study based off the questionnaires and laboratory results of 279, 457 pregnant women over an eight year period. They discovered that for the first two months of pregnancy, women’s marijuana usage increased from 4.2% to 7.1% between 2009 and 2016. The increase was highest amongst women under 25 years old, according to CBS News.

Many reports are saying one reason the women are using marijuana is to get over morning sickness. However, according to one Kaiser researcher, Kelly Young-Wolff, “initial evidence suggests that prenatal marijuana may impair fetal growth and neurodevelopment.” There is still more research to be done on the subject.

Of course, social media had plenty to say. Swipe through to peep some of the responses.

