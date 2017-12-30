Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The Cutest, Cuddliest, Most Lovable Celebrity Babies Of 2017 Were…

Drum roll, please.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
12 reads
Leave a comment

Between Beyoncé‘s twins breaking the internet, Serena Williams giving birth to Princess Alexis Olympia, and Asahd Khaled executive producing his first album, 2017 was full of chubby celebrity cheeks to pinch. And, not only were these adorable tots the cutest little humans we’ve ever seen, they were #goals.

Hit the flip for the most adorable celeb kids of 2017 and aspire to be on their level of awe-inspiring magnificence next year.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos