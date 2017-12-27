2017 Recap: 7 Celebrity Relationships That Didn’t Make It Into 2018

2017 was a great year for so many relationships. We got Cardi B and Offset, Amber Rose and 21 Savage, and Beyonce and JAY-Z even managed to hold it together throughout their highly publicized marital drama. Although the year has been great for some, quite a few relationships won’t be making it into the new year.

Here are our 7 celebrity relationships we’re going to hate to leave in 2017.

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga

We just knew J-Hud was going to make 2018 the year she finally wed her longtime fiance David Otunga. However, things went sour with the two in November and their relationship ended with cheating and abuse allegations instead.

