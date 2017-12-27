Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

If You’ve Ever Had Bad Things To Say About Amber Rose And 21 Savage, You Must See This

Issa blessing.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

People talk a lot of crap about Amber Rose and her relationship with 21 Savage — but little do folks know, 21 Rose’s coulpledom is all about love and giving back.

Earlier this week, the couple did one of the sweetest things that anyone could do during the holiday season: pay for everything.

Muva and 21 were in ToysRUs doing some last minute holiday shopping and decided to pay for everyone in the store.

One thing’s for sure: Amber and 21’s relationship lasted much longer than most would have guessed.

Issa miracle.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos