Jim Jones’ Mom’s Home Burned Down on Christmas

Say a Prayer For Dipset’s Jim Jones and his family after losing there Home pn Christmas, Check out Jim Jones on Live talking about the situation.
Today I was blessed wit th greatest Christmas gift in my life thus far and tht is my family gettin out of th house safe sound n wit out injuries We can always buy new houses new cars new evrything but we can't buy a new family On th flip side watchin my momma house burn touch my soul in ways I couldn't imagine I wasn't raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash If u know me then u know I'm gonna buy my family th biggest house I can afford and fill it wit more love The devil is always workin but so is my God I got faith Merry Christmas
