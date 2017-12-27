The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Foundation Provides Hundreds Of Gifts For Birmingham’s Kids! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Rickey Smiley Foundation was hard at work yet again this Christmas, providing gifts for the less fortunate kids across the city of Birmingham. The Deltas joined forces with the Foundation for a wrap party, where they wrapped tons and tons of presents for kids.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This year’s donations pushed the Rickey Smiley Foundation far beyond their initial goal, bringing in over 300 gifts for Birmingham’s children! Check out this exclusive video to see the beautiful event go down in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Tips On Having Healthy Holidays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On Understanding That You Can’t Counsel Everybody [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Discusses His Desire To Expand His Foundation’s Toy Drive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book 'Stand By Your Truth'

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos