Rickey Smiley’s House Overflows With Love, Family & Food On Christmas Eve! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
The Rickey Smiley household was up and running in full swing on Christmas Eve; the whole family lining the halls and the kitchen, music playing, football on the TV and food cooking! Rickey Smiley smoothers the little loved ones in the family with kisses as he welcomes them into the house. Then, when he calls everyone to the table to eat, it’s a no-phone zone!

Despite how plentiful the food looked, Rickey was totally afraid he’s run out of food. Check out this exclusive video to see the beautiful gathering in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: The Rickey Smiley Foundation Provides Hundreds Of Gifts For Birmingham’s Kids! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Discusses His Desire To Expand His Foundation’s Toy Drive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The Rickey Smiley Foundation Surprises A Hard-Working Woman In Front Of 4,000 People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/16-12/23)

Photos