Spirit Gives Advice On Navigating A Partner’s Insecurity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 2 hours ago
Spirit talks to a woman who needs help with a new man she’s been seeing. She says when they met, he was about his business, and seemed to be a confident man. But slowly, his crippling insecurity and resulting obsessive nature of become apparent since.

She says she’s done all she can to assure him that he has nothing to worry about, and that he wasn’t this insecure when they met. To that, Spirit responds, “you met his representative.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Spirit’s great advice in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

