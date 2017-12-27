The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Talks About Turning Into A Fan Of His Own Cast [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

With the release of Headkrack‘s new single, Rickey Smiley is overwhelmed with happiness and pride in his beloved co-workers and their accomplishments. He remarks at how “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” wouldn’t be what it is without its incredibly talented cast, and the hard work they put not only into the show, but into their individual careers on the weekends and after hours.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Then, he has the whole room squealing over his announcement of a Christmas surprise from him to the cast! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s House Overflows With Love, Family & Food On Christmas Eve! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  The Rickey Smiley Foundation Provides Hundreds Of Gifts For Birmingham’s Kids! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Tells “Sister Circle” About Starting Off As Rickey Smiley’s Assistant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Deliver An Explosive “Flow & Go” Tribute To Prince [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

James Fortune & Headkrack

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos