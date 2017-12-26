Why Black Tony Considered Shooting His Nephew In The Foot [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley considering shooting his nephew in the foot. While he was sleeping, his nephew was acting super mischievous and put a whole bunch of Orajel on his mouth. So he woke up with his face entirely numb. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Get His Paycheck Via Cash App [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Did Black Tony Manage To Call While Tied Up Inside A Trunk? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Triggered His Aunt’s Nut Allergy [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: