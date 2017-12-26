The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Black Tony Considered Shooting His Nephew In The Foot [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley considering shooting his nephew in the foot. While he was sleeping, his nephew was acting super mischievous and put a whole bunch of Orajel on his mouth. So he woke up with his face entirely numb. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Get His Paycheck Via Cash App [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Did Black Tony Manage To Call While Tied Up Inside A Trunk? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Triggered His Aunt’s Nut Allergy [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/9-12/15)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/9-12/15)

Continue reading Why Black Tony Considered Shooting His Nephew In The Foot [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/9-12/15)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 5 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 5 days ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 5 days ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 6 days ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 6 days ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 6 days ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 6 days ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 6 days ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 6 days ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 6 days ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 7 days ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos