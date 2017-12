Your browser does not support iframes.

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins has some exciting news for the church, especially those members who have only got one leg, whether it’s the right one or the left one! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Madea & Bernice Jenkins Argue About Church Values & Ratchery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Church Announcements: How Bernice Jenkins Played Off Shoplifting A Turkey [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Gets Ready To Turn Up For Ms. Janie’s Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: