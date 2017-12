Your browser does not support iframes.

As we gear up for Christmas, and prepare to attend holiday partiers or get gifts for the office secret Santa, Rickey Smiley asks some important questions. What is an inappropriate Christmas gift for your co-workers- and what isn’t? Also, what is appropriate to bring to a Christmas party?

Since gifts ultimately say things to those we give them too, it’s important to make sure they are saying what we really mean them to say! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

