ATLANTA – It’s the holiday season and the whole idea of ‘regular wrapping paper’ seems a little played out. What if you could have wrapping paper that actually raps at you? ‘Rapping’ paper – get it?

The marketing company called Moxie, which is an Atlanta-based marketing company, decided that they didn’t want to send out a traditional holiday card or a tin full of caramel, cheddar and butter popcorn.

So, to show off their skills as well as incorporating the most recent popularized form of interactive technology, the company decided to create an Augmented Reality gift wrapping paper.

What?

The ‘rapping’ paper uses augmented reality to bring wrapping paper to life, and in Moxie’s case, T-Pain was the man for the job.

T-Pain recorded a track specially for this project and the company commissioned the Atlanta muralist, Killamari to create artwork that could be tastefully animated in Augmented Reality.

The project took four weeks to complete.

WRAPPING PAPER THAT RAPS?? Just received this at the station and WOW!!! @MoxieUSA what a cool concept! Take a listen to what it does #AugmentedReality with @TPAIN pic.twitter.com/LLxa4MQjDl — Francesca Amiker (@FranTV11Alive) December 19, 2017

