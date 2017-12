It turns out Dave Chappelle and Netflix weren’t being entirely truthful when they revealed the stand-up comedian’s third special, Equanimity, would begin streaming on New Year’s Eve. That’s because the Chappelle’s Show star also filmed a fourth concert film titled The Bird Revelation. According to the new trailer Netflix released today, it will drop alongside Equanimity on Sunday, December 31st — just in time for everyone to ring in the new year. In other words, the comic and the streaming giant are about to give viewers another chance to experience a comedy double feature. Or not.

Netflix recently teased Equanimity with a short clip of Chappelle discussing President Trump, the poor white voters he appealed to during the election, and the immediate results of that short relationship.

